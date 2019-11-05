ALBANY — A slate of seven bills are on the table for legislative consideration in New York State pertaining to vaccinations and children’s health.
In particular, a pair of bills sponsored by Sen. Liz Kreuger, D-Manhattan, target the vaccination of minors without parental consent.
According to legislative documents, Senate bill S3899A and its Assembly counterpart A973 aim for the administration of sexually transmitted disease vaccines to those age nine and above.
Additionally, Kreuger has sponsored another bill with Assembly counterpart — S4244B and A6564B — permits “any child who is at least 14 years of age to have administered to himself or herself, regardless of parental consent, certain immunizations required or recommended by law.”
State Sen. Brad Hoylman, D-Manhattan, has introduced three bills.
Legislative documents illustrate that S6717/A8635 requires immunization and exemption rates to be reported to state Department of Health. It also would require the publication of school district compliance with state immunization requirements and requires the protection the confidentiality of individual identifying information.
Hoylman’s legislative proposals also include mandated immunization of all children born after January 1, 2009 with the human papillomavirus (HPV) — Senate Bill S298A.
Additionally, a proposal — S2276 — mandates annual flu vaccines for “any child entering a licensed and registered child daycare home, program, or facility.”
In the Assembly, bill A7838 would require medical vaccine exemptions be approved by the state health department.
“Under current law, a doctor must certify that immunizations would be detrimental to a child’s health,” legislative documents said. “Physicians document the reasons for certification and submit an exemption form to the child’s school.”
“There is no process for any review of a physician’s certification that a child should be exempt from immunizations,” legislative documents continued. “This bill will require that physicians submit a request for a medical exemption to the Department of Health, who would review the request to determine that it provides adequate documentation and medical evidence.”
The legislation is sponsored by Assemblyman Kenneth Zebrowski, D-Rockland County.
Lastly, Assembly Bill A099 would “allow the governor or the appropriate health official to order the removal and detention of any person afflicted with a communicable disease in the event that there is a state of health emergency declared by the governor in relation to such disease.”
Among the listed justifications for the legislation is the statement that “the removal and detainment of individuals who may be a risk to public health as a result of a communicable disease is necessary so that the danger of the spread of the disease is not a threat to the public.”
The legislation is sponsored by Assemblyman Nick Perry, D-Brooklyn.
