As our community and the entire country deals with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we at the Morning Times are also navigating our way through this difficult time.
Our goal has always been to provide our readers with the most comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of news and sports in the Valley area — and that hasn’t changed.
We will continue to strive to deliver this incredible community as much local news and sports as possible, but like all other businesses, we are adapting in uncharted waters and making some difficult choices on the fly.
The shutting down of businesses on both sides of the border due to the coronavirus has also hit close to home for us here at the Morning Times.
Just like you enjoy visiting all of the locally-owned businesses in this community, we have a great partnership with those business owners who help us bring you news and sports coverage on a daily basis through their advertising.
In this difficult time for all businesses, we have had to move to a contingency plan.
That plan will include our print edition being TEMPORARILY reduced from six days per week to two days per week, starting next week. We will be producing and delivering print versions of the newspaper on Wednesday and Saturday for the next two to three weeks as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
While we may not have a print edition six days a week during this time period, we will be producing a complete newspaper each day. You will be able to find those editions online at www.morning-times.com.
Our online edition is available at NO COST to all print subscribers. If you are a print subscriber but do not have an online account, please call 570-882-5511 to get registered.
Like everyone here in the Valley, and across this country, we here at the Morning Times are taking it one day at a time as we fight our way through this crazy moment in history.
In these difficult times, the Morning Times’ newsroom will continue to produce fresh content every day in an effort to keep you informed and entertained.
Our coverage of the coronavirus will also be placed in front of the paywall on our website when it comes to information all Valley residents should know.
We remain confident in our community and country — and optimistic that this crisis will soon be over — and just like we have been doing for the past 129 years, we will be here to keep you informed.
Thank you for your patronage and support as we work to do what is best.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.