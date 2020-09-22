SAYRE — “It’s like a second family.”
That’s how Chuck Lattimer described the relationship between his 9-year-old grandson Jamison Root and the owners, employees and patrons of Sam’s Bar and Grill in Sayre.
For the second straight year, Sam’s stepped up to raise money for Jamison, who lost his father, Quincey Root, to a motorcycle accident last June and his mother to cancer years earlier.
“It’s tremendous what they do here. I thought the one year was great and didn’t really think they’d do any more, but they wanted to do another one,” said Lattimer. “These people are amazing. They did an amazing job. This is going to help Jamison and his future.”
After raising more than $10,000 during last year’s Quincey’s Cause Ride, the team at Sam’s decided last minute to have another event this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic making things much more difficult.
Even with the limitations caused by the pandemic, Sam’s announced on Sunday that they had raised just over $12,000 this time around.
“Huge as always,” said Sam’s owner Jeff Lantz on the support from the community. “The biking community always steps up for us. My employees just continue to hit home runs for me. It is a community effort. It does take a community, and I’m very proud of our community that we were able to do this this year.”
Lattimer noted that the funds raised will help Jamison in the future.
“He doesn’t have a mother or a father. He’s lost both of them and we’re the ones who are raising him and we’re in our 70s. It’s really an amazing thing they are doing for him and I can’t thank them enough,” Lattimer said. “We told (Jamison’s mom) that we would take care of him as long as we’re around. This is just tremendous what these people have done, and I know they don’t just do it for Jamison. They’ve done a lot of benefits for everybody and they are just really good people here.”
Lantz and his team were happy to help out Jamison, who has certainly become part of the Sam’s family.
“It’s not just a benefit for us. Jamison has become part of the family. It’s easy to love Jamison,” Lantz said. “He’s a great little boy. He’s got great grandparents and a great support system. My entire staff looks forward to it all year. It’s our big event of the year, plain and simple.”
Sam’s was helped out by corporate sponsors, including Stanton Automatics/Pennsylvania Skills (Diamond Sponsor); Flynn Energy, Pete Daley Sealcoating and Texas Roadhouse (Platinum Sponsors); Sayre American Legion Post 283 and Athens American Legion Post 246 (Gold Sponsors) and PS Bank, Audie J. Mincer PTSD/Cancer Awareness and Keck’s Food Service (Silver Sponsors).
All proceeds go into a memorial trust fund to help Jamison after high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.