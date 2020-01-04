EAST SMITHFIELD — The year 2019 has been a year of growth and excitement at Animal Care Sanctuary as the animal shelter looks back on a few of its accomplishments
ACS is honoring its roots and embracing its future. Construction started on the new, state-of-the-art kennel and community medical clinic. This truly is a dream coming true.
The Wellsboro Community Dog Park opened. This was a welcome addition to the residents of Wellsboro that wanted to be able to let their pups safely run and play.
ACS partnered with Sondra’s City Zoo in Elmira. Sondra wanted to stop selling dogs, instead wanting to have rescue dogs and cats to adopt out of her store. This is the first pet store in New York to convert from selling dogs to adopting rescues and ACS is so proud to work with Sondra to achieve this monumental step for ending puppy mills and rescuing instead.
In addition:
• ACS adopted over 900 animals.
• The clinic’s vet team performed over 2,500 spay/neuter surgeries.
• With the help of Tioga Downs and Petco, ACS purchased a mobile transport van to bring cats and dogs to the clinic from rural areas to spay and neuter. The van also assists in rescuing dogs and cats from high kill shelters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.