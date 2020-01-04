EAST SMITHFIELD — The year 2019 has been a year of growth and excitement at Animal Care Sanctuary as the animal shelter looks back on a few of its accomplishments

ACS is honoring its roots and embracing its future. Construction started on the new, state-of-the-art kennel and community medical clinic. This truly is a dream coming true.

The Wellsboro Community Dog Park opened. This was a welcome addition to the residents of Wellsboro that wanted to be able to let their pups safely run and play.

ACS partnered with Sondra’s City Zoo in Elmira. Sondra wanted to stop selling dogs, instead wanting to have rescue dogs and cats to adopt out of her store. This is the first pet store in New York to convert from selling dogs to adopting rescues and ACS is so proud to work with Sondra to achieve this monumental step for ending puppy mills and rescuing instead.

In addition:

• ACS adopted over 900 animals.

• The clinic’s vet team performed over 2,500 spay/neuter surgeries.

• With the help of Tioga Downs and Petco, ACS purchased a mobile transport van to bring cats and dogs to the clinic from rural areas to spay and neuter. The van also assists in rescuing dogs and cats from high kill shelters.

Load comments