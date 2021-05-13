Sayre superintendent: No solid plans for former Litchfield Elementary property

LITCHFIELD — At the Litchfield Supervisors’ meeting on May 3, Secretary Kathryn Hunsinger shared that she had heard rumors of a buyer interested in purchasing the Litchfield School property for a Dandy Mini Mart location.
No one in attendance of Litchfield’s meeting had heard anything about the matter. Hunsinger went on to point out that if there was a commercial interest in the property, the township couldn’t stop it from happening.
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said that while the school board continues to weigh their options concerning the Litchfield property, there are no solid plans or sales in progress at this time.
“It’s one of those topics that comes up and then gets pushed on the list simply because the pandemic and all that we’re dealing with,” said Daloisio. “That needs to come back to the table for discussion for the board as a whole.”
Speaking of development in the township, Litchfield Supervisor Fred Tiffany said he believes that some members of the community would look favorably on it, but not all.
“Stemming back to our comprehensive plan and the surveys that we sent out, obviously most people in the community want to see the community remain rural and agricultural,” said Tiffany.
With a shrug of the shoulders, Tiffany admitted that he’s not sure which view the majority of residents would take.
“I think it’s going to be a 50/50 split of what people really want to see,” said Tiffany. “Me personally, I don’t think I’d like to see it.”
To echo Hunsinger’s remarks from the meeting, Tiffany noted that despite what the residents feel about the thought of development, the township has little say in the matter.
“There’s no stopping it if it’s coming,” said Tiffany.
