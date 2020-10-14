HARRISBURG — Thirty fire and EMS companies in the 110th Legislative District were awarded a one-time state grant to assist with extra expenses resulting from the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to Rep. Tina Pickett (R-Bradford/Susquehanna/Sullivan).
A total of $50 million was made available through the Office of State Fire Commissioner to provide direct financial relief to first responders in Pennsylvania impacted by the pandemic. These funds are to be used to supplement operational expenses incurred by the lack of opportunities for fundraising and inability to create revenue due to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“The life-saving services performed by our region’s dedicated fire and ambulance personnel are more critical now more than ever,” said Pickett. “I am pleased we are able to provide this additional funding for them at a time when their normal fundraising efforts have been put on hold.”
The following fire and EMS companies submitted applications and received funding:
Bradford County
- · Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company — $23,014.
- Athens Borough Diahoga Hose Company No. 6 — $23,014.
- Sayre Engine Company No. 1 — $22,603.
- Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department — $22,603.
- Greater Valley EMS — $15,048.
- Greater Valley Fire Company — $23,151.
- Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Sayre Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4 — $22,740.
- Innes Hose Company — $23,151.
- Monroe Hose Company — $23,151.
- New Albany Volunteer Fire Company — $23,425.
- Protection Hose Company No. 1 — $23,014.
- South Waverly Fire Department 1 — $22,603.
- Towanda Fire Department — $23,151.
- Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Wyalusing Valley Volunteer Fire Department — $22,603.
- Wysox Volunteer Fire Company — $23,836.
Sullivan County
- Dushore Fire Company No. 1 — $23,151.
- Eagles Mere Volunteer Ambulance Association — $15,048.
- Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Eldredsville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. — $11,094.
- Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company — $22,877.
- Forksville Volunteer Fire Company — $22,877.
- Laporte Borough Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company — $22,877.
- Muncy Valley Area Volunteer Fire Company AMB — $15,048.
Susquehanna County
- Hop Bottom Hose Company — $23,973.
- Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company — $22,603.
- Rush Volunteer Fire Department Inc. — $22,603.
- Springville Volunteer Fire Company — $23,288.
Legislation creating the COVID-19 Crisis Fire and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program was passed unanimously by the General Assembly in May with funding support through the federal CARES Act.
As stated in Act 26 of 2020, the money must be used for eligible expenses, including utilities, insurance, apparatus repairs, fuel, personal protective equipment, lost revenues due to pandemic restrictions, and the sanitizing of equipment and property.
