WAVERLY — Waverly trustees this week voted to move forward with the next phase of work slated at the Waverly Glen Park, which includes a redesign of the park entrance and includes alternate options for a tennis court, a half-court of basketball and a boulder amphitheater.
Specifically, the scope of work calls for the demolition and repaving of the park’s driveway and parking lots both at the main entrance and at the large pavilion of the park; installation of related traffic boulders and signage; relocation of a water fountain; installation of benches; installation of bio-retention area and drainage structures; stream bank stabilization; installation of related fencing; and other miscellaneous work.
However, the trustees are also looking for additional alternates for the following proposals:
• Restoring the tennis court and installing a basketball half-court.
• Installing a boulder amphitheater and relocate swings/play equipment.
• Installing a wood plank footbridge.
• Repairing/repaving the driveway between the main entrance and large pavilion parking lot.
Alternates are optional tasks added to the base bid documents with a separate cost allotted to it — meaning the village can opt out of having that work performed if the alternates are deemed too expensive.
To help reduce the overall cost of the project, village employees will perform the work related to the removal of the existing lower tennis court, park benches, signs, pavilion parking lot and mature shade trees in decline — as well as the installation of perforated area drain lines.
In discussing the relocation of the main entrance of the park, Mayor Patrick Ayres stated that safety was a primary concern.
“The way it is right now, it kind of just jumbles together at the intersection of Moore and West Pine (streets),” he said. “What we want to do is move the entrance slightly further up Moore Street to create a normal T-shaped entrance, and then from the park you’d be able to turn right onto Moore before turning left onto West Pine.”
Drainage was also important to the board, as officials agreed that a significant amount of water comes down from the hill at the glen.
“As for the other things — the basketball, the tennis, the amphitheater — we don’t know what those will cost, but we would like to have options,” Ayres said. “We can see what they cost, and if it’s advantageous to us to move forward with at least a couple of things this year, then we can go from there.”
The mayor noted that the work is expected to be completed by July 31.
