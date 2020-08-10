Disorderly conduct
A Meshoppen man faces the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after he was arrested on a warrant related to an assault on July 25.
According to Sayre Borough police, 33-year-old Joshua Ryan Whitehead began yelling vulgarities at the officer walking him to the Sayre Police Department before pulling away and flailing in resistance. Police tased him after he continued resisting after he was commanded to stop. Whitehead was able to be escorted into the police station although he continued to yell and tried to ram himself into the holding cell door.
Following his arraignment, Whitehead was was sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 4.
Theft
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Bobbie jo Johnson, 33, of Towanda, on charges of theft after an investigation into approximately $300 in cash stolen from Corporate America Family Credit Union on Reuter Boulevard in North Towanda Township on July 13.
Trespassing
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda are investigating an instance of trespassing that occurred on Route 514 in Granville Township on July 30.
According to police, two unidentified males were caught on surveillance footage gaining access to a residence overnight. No items were missing from the home. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
Possession
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda have arrested Kyle Burkholder, 23, of Rome, on charges of drug possession following a traffic stop at the intersection of Route 6 and Coolbaugh Road in Wysox Township on the evening of July 2.
According to police, Burkholder was taken into custody for DUI and Act 64 violations at approximately 9:26 p.m.
Drugs
A traffic stop led to the uncovering of drugs and drug paraphernalia inside a room at the Best Western in Sayre on Aug. 4.
According to court documents, Sayre Borough police had pulled over a Saturn SUV with a broken driver’s side mirror an unreadable temporary registration. Inside, driver Robert Clark McIntosh III, 37, of Ithaca, who did not own the vehicle, was found to have an expired driver’s license. He later admitted that he had an ounce and a half of methamphetamine in his hotel room, where he had stayed for the past two nights.
McIntosh’s girlfriend, 34-year-old Heather E. Maduro, was in the room when police visited the hotel. While waiting for a search warrant, police said they could see drug paraphernalia out in the open, and Maduro admitted to having needles in her bag. A search of the room uncovered 86.4 grams of packaged methamphetamine, 27.5 grams of suspected packaged marijuana, a black digital scale, hypodermic needles, $141 in cash, $322 in cash in McIntosh’s wallet, a double edged knife, smoking pipes, suspected marijuana wax, new and used baggies, and a packaging spoon.
Maduro and McIntosh were charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered, and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, McIntosh was charged with summary driving without a license.
Both were sent to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. Preliminary hearings were scheduled for Aug. 18.
Disorderly conduct
A Barton man faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct following a July 23 incident at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
According to Sayre Borough police, 29-year-old Thomas C. Humphrey II yelled vulgarities and was threatening toward police, security, and nursing staff while in the hospital, where he was checked out for a medical issue.
Drugs
A Towanda woman faces the misdemeanor charges of marijuana – small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia following a July 20 traffic stop.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 29-year-old Amber Ann Wilson was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over on Route 220, north of Milan Road, after its registration came up expired the month prior. Wilson told police she had she had a small amount of marijuana in a back pack at her feet.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 15.
Drugs
A Waverly woman and Sayre man face multiple charges following an Aug. 1 response to a domestic incident at the Best Western.
According to Sayre Borough police, 21-year-old Rozalyn Faith-Ann Morey and 46-year-old Robert H. Mann were spotted walking on the sidewalk across from the hotel along Spring Street. Police said both of them were sweating profusely and had exaggerated movements, which are indicative of methamphetamine use. Police also found 23 hypodermic needles on Mann that contained either a red substance, presumed blood, or a blood-like residue.
Both were charged with misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, drugs, device, or cosmetic; misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; and summary disorderly conduct hazardous/physical offense. Mann was also charged with misdemeanor make repairs/sell/etc offensive weapon.
Their preliminary hearings are scheduled for Sept. 15.
Drugs
A Waverly man, Owego woman, and Owego man were charged after Sayre Borough police on patrol saw a group outside of the Best Western shortly after midnight on July 26.
According to police, there had been a lot of drug activity in that area recently along with break-ins throughout the borough. One of the individuals, 18-year-old Charles R. Barton of Waverly had a glass pipe packed with marijuana, and told police he was there to visit his mother, 30-year-old Kara Lynn Craft of Owego, who was in a room inside. During the response, police saw 26-year-old Michael K. Stone of Owego entering the hotel, who was later found to be wanted on a warrant out of Owego.
After exiting the hotel a little later, Stone was found with two loaded syringes containing suspected methamphetamine, two empty syringes, and part of a suboxone strip. Stone said he received the loaded needles and suboxone from Craft and another unidentified individual. Craft was then observed in the parking lot and was found in possession of seven syringes, a clear plastic container with marijuana residue, a metal container with some liquid residue suspected to be involved with the injection of drugs, a meth smoking pipe with burned methamphetamine residue inside, and a brush.
Barton, Craft, and Stone were charged with misdemeanor possession or distribution of a small amount of marijuana. Barton was also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Their preliminary hearings were scheduled for Sept. 15.
