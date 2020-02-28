Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman reports that the following persons recently were sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Dana Owlett, 44, Addison, New York, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Thomas VanFleet of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Owlett for the offense on Aug. 5, 2019.
Derek Hunsinger, 29, Ulster, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 120 days to 24 months, followed by probation supervision of 36 months, fines of $1,500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug and Alcohol Combo), (second in 10), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Hunsinger for the offense occurring on July 5, 2019.
Aaron Barth, 32, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months and fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Burglary, a felony of the second degree, and two counts of Theft by Unlawful taking, one a misdemeanor of the second degree and the other a misdemeanor of the first degree. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Barth for the offenses occurring on Feb. 15, 2019, Feb. 23, 2019, and March 1, 2019.
Edward Crawford, 50, New Albany, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 12 months and fines of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Recklessly Endangering another Person, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Ryan Edsell of the Towanda Borough Police arrested Crawford for the offense occurring on June 22, 2019.
Jessica Parker, 32, of Southport, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 141 days to 23 months, 29 days, followed by probation supervision for a term of 24 months and fines of $700.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Attempted Retail Theft, misdemeanor of the first degree, and one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Officers VanFleet, Stackhouse and Condusta, of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Parker for the offenses occurring on May 16, 2019, June 28, 2019, and Oct. 19, 2018.
Steven Stack, 39, Lockwood, New York, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of 24 months to 48 months, fines of $1,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of Obstruction of Administration of Justice, misdemeanors of the second degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Stack following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on Feb. 27, 2020.
Daniel Bellows, 51, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for a term of six months to 18 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Neglect of Care — (Dependent Person), a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Miranda Musick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bellows following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on Aug. 29, 2018.
