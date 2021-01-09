At the December meeting of the Sayre Historical Society, President Mary Lou Palmer announced several committee changes. Henry Farley as secretary was added to the Administration committee, Steve Bowen was named chairperson of Buildings and Grounds, Bill Crocker was named chairman of the Nominating Committee to be assisted by Steve Bowen, Henry Farley, and Meade Murtland.
Final plans were made for the annual trustee Holiday Dinner to be held at the Grille.
In the Communications report there were several calls and emails for information on local families, the caboose, the gift shop and donations of artifact to the museum.
The gift shop is closed but can be opened by appointment. Please call the museum 570-882-8221 and leave your number someone will call you back and arrange a time to meet you at the museum. Masks will be required.
Meade Murtland and Bill Crocker in the Events committee report stated that the caboose had been decorated with white lights for the holidays. The lights were donated by Horn’s True Value and all agreed that the lighted caboose is a nice addition to downtown Sayre for the holidays. They were assisted in the decorating by Steve Bowen and Henry Farley.
Steve Bowen in the Finance report stated that the society has been awarded a grant of $8,000 for 2021 from the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. Steve also reported that the annual appeal donations have slowed down but will pick up as the year end nears.
Henry Farley in the publicity report shared that several photos have been submitted to the papers, and Facebook for awareness over the past few months., Farley will be submitting meeting reports to the local papers to keep the public abreast of the activities of the Sayre Historical Society. Henry will be doing some ads in the local papers to promote membership in the society. The membership application can be accessed at sayrehistoricalsociety.org push the membership button and the application will appear and can be downloaded for completion.
Mike Frantz reported that with winter issue of The Quarterly the magazine of Sayre history published four times each year is being prepared for the printer. A mid-December publication date is planned.
The contract for the digitization of the Valley Record newspaper has been signed and forwarded to the company. Jim Nobles is coordinating this project for the society.
Mike Frantz reported that our recent Facebook posts Big Boy in Sayre, Footbridge in Sayre, First Citizens donation, Caboose Lights, Thanksgiving Day, and Seven Sisters Sweet Shop reached 41,145 people.
Recent gifts to the museum have been: Putt’s Place t-shirt given by Paul Antonetti. O-scale model trains including Lehigh Valley Railroad map car, John Wilkes 4-6-2 Pacific steam locomotive and tender, LV coach set (two coaches, a combination car, baggage car and observation car), and LV coach set (Three passenger cars, a combination car, and one Railway Express car). Given by Richard Poletto. Paintings from the estate of Gertrude and Robert Gauss (22 total) given by Gertrude Gauss c/o Laurie Gleockner.
The Sayre Historical Society and Museum is located in the Historic old Lehigh Valley Passenger station built in 1881 on S. Lehigh avenue in downtown Sayre. The society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency. The Bradford County United Way and the Endless Mountains Heritage Region.
