OWEGO — As of press time Sunday, Tioga County officials had listed seven confirmed COVID-19 cases, 77 individuals in mandatory quarantine, 16 in precautionary quarantine and 97 pending tests.
County officials noted that the number of pending tests is expected to continue to increase on a daily basis.
Some individuals are being tested that the county is unaware of, as residents are finding other drive-through testing sites, health officials said.
Obtaining test results from all facilities has been a challenge in some cases, as health officials report instances where patients are being notified before the county’s public health department.
In a statement issued Saturday, Legislative Chairwoman Marte Sauerbrey reminded residents of the resiliency of area communities, and to stay safe.
“Folks from Tioga County are some of the most resilient people I have met,” Sauerbrey said. “The flood of 2011 was a challenge and today we are in the middle of another greater challenge. We know this is an unsettling time, but your elected leaders and Public Health officials are working around the clock to slow the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and provide care to those in need.”
Sauerbrey also noted that the county is quarantining individuals as necessary, verifying positive and negative laboratory results, and making sure our team has the most up-to-date information to slow the spread and keep the county as safe and healthy as possible.
Though the county’s workforce is reduced by 50 percent, with the exception of essential employees, Sauerbrey said staff is staying connected and offering services:
Office of Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Office are readily available to assist.
Department of Social Services established a self-service kiosk offering applications for SNAP (Food Stamps), Public Assistance, Medicaid and HEAP is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday in the vestibule of the Health and Human Services Building on Route 38, Owego. There is also a drop-box outside the main entrance for customers to leave applications and other required paperwork. The phone lines (687-8300) are open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for information and assistance. HEAP specific calls can dial 687-8428. To apply online, or for additional information on programs available, go to www.MyBenefits.ny.gov.
Mental Hygiene is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for tele-psychiatry and tele-mental health. If unable to connect to the clinic in this way, please call the clinic (687-4000) and in-person appointments can be arranged. Crisis services are available 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. weekdays, and on weekends by calling 687-1010 and asking for the on-call social worker.
The Veterans Service Agency is available for telephone appointments to assist our Veterans.
Economic Development & Planning (ED&P) is assisting local businesses through survey assessments in preparation of the Federal Stimulus package, as well as working on possible other funding sources to keep businesses sustainable during this time.
Information Technology and Communication Services (ITCS) is diligently working to assist the Departments and staff in maintaining the system’s infrastructure to support telework and teleconferencing for the County to continue business at hand.
Over the weekend, the county announced an emergency food supply hotline, which can be reached at (607) 354-0965.
“If you are sick, please stay home and stop the spread,” said Sauerbrey. “If you need medical attention, call your doctor before going to the office.”
“I am asking everyone to please remain calm. If you need something essential, stores are open, but use caution,” she continued. “Enjoy the sunshine when you can and practice good health habits.”
“Even though we may be apart, we will get through this together,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.