WAVERLY — Are you homebound and need groceries or prescriptions delivered? Are you over 60? Do you have a compromised immune system?
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, and in order to keep our community safe and healthy, Tioga Opportunities, Inc. will be offering grocery and prescription deliveries throughout Tioga County beginning the week of April 6.
All grocery and prescription orders must be pre-paid. For more information or to schedule a delivery, please call 607-687-4222, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Tioga Opportunities, Inc. offers “Grab & Go” lunches for older adults
If you are an older adult (age 60+) in Tioga County, please stop by Tioga Opportunities, Inc.’s Countryside Community Center (9 Sheldon Guile Blvd, Owego) for a “Grab & Go” lunch bag, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Please call Tioga Opportunities, Inc. at 607-687-4120 with any questions.
