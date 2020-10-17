SAYRE — Greater Valley Emergency Medical Services recently received approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Bureau of Emergency Medical Services to participate in a trial program for Antibiotics for Open Fractures.
This program allows GVEMS paramedics to begin administering intravenous antibiotics in the pre-hospital setting. GVEMS is one of only three agencies in the seven-county EMS of NEPA region that has received approval to participate in the program.
“This opportunity is very important because it allows us to start IV antibiotics in the field, much sooner than a patient would be able to receive them otherwise,” said GVEMS Chief Derrick Hall. “This program is designed by the state to get antibiotics to the patient closer to the time of injury and reduce complications from infections,.”
Under the program, GVEMS will review each antibiotics administration and report specific data to the state on a monthly basis. The trial program is slated to run through June 2021 and is used to gather input and feasibility for future EMS protocol revisions.
“We’re very excited to be a part of this process and help gather data for overall improvements in the statewide EMS system,” Hall said.
Greater Valley EMS is a 501c3 not for profit organization that provides basic and advanced life support ambulance service, wheelchair van service, a heavy rescue service, and an underwater search & recovery SCUBA team.
The primary coverage area for GVEMS includes Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre Borough, South Waverly Borough, Litchfield Township, portions of Windham Township in Pa., and the Village of Waverly, Town of Barton, Town of Chemung, and Town of Van Etten in New York. GVEMS also provides advanced life support to many surrounding areas in both Pennsylvania and New York. GVEMS is funded through grants, donations, and fees for service.
For more information on Greater Valley EMS, visit www.gvems.org or call 570-888-6000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.