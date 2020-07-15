Spencer Historical Society bringing 'Grant' to Nichols Park

The Spencer Historical Society is bringing Kenneth Serfass, a professional living historian and impressionist, to Nichols Park in Spencer on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. Ken is portraying Ulysses S. Grant and has been appearing as Gen. Grant since 2009. He has traveled and performed extensively in the United States and with profound honor tells the story of one of America’s greatest military leaders. His passion for the subject is evident in his presentation, and it is hard not to believe that you have met U.S. Grant.
The program being presented in Spencer will be Leadership Lessons from Life Lessons. U.S. Grant Life and Myth – the decisions we make in our youth shape who we become in life. In this encounter, U.S. Grant will tell you how his reactions and decisions as a boy and young military officer shaped the man he became. When you attend, you will be encouraged to openly discuss the life lessons that formed the most successful general in our history, a man who was admired in his own time even more than Abraham Lincoln.
The program is being presented in Nichols Park because the outdoor location makes it possible to practice social distancing and enjoy a live performance. All attendees are encouraged to participate in the question and answer segment of the program.
