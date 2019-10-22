NICHOLS — The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one fatality in an accident that occurred in the eastbound lane of state Route 17 Sunday evening.
According to police, the accident occurred around 6:43 p.m. approximately 2.5 miles east of exit 61, when a vehicle struck a deer and began to decelerate.
A tractor-trailer then struck the rear of the passenger vehicle, killing one.
Other occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for treatment.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about the incident — or those who may have seen the crash — is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (607) 687-1010.
The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the New York State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, New York State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit, Waverly-Barton Fire Department, Nichols Fire Department, Greater Valley EMS, and the New York State Department of Transportation.
