EAST SMITHFIELD — The SRU Elementary School will be closed to in-person learning through Tuesday due to three cases of COVID-19 in the building, according to a press release from Athens Superintendent Craig Stage.
Stage had announced Tuesday that there were three cases at SRU and that the school would be closed on Wednesday, but the “complexity of these COVID positive cases” has forced the district to keep the school closed, according to the superintendent.
“As you all may know, our elementary school had three COVID-19 positive cases within the building yesterday. One asymptomatic staff member and two students,” Stage said. “We have been working closely with the Department of Health to identify close contacts and any potential close contacts. The administration and staff at SRU have contacted many families over the past 24 hours and we are so thankful for the unwavering support and cooperation of all our families throughout this challenging and difficult time.”
“Due to the complexity of these COVID positive cases and with the recommendation of the Department of Health we will continue with remote learning for all SRU students through Tuesday, November 3. In-person learning will resume on Wednesday, November 4,” Stage continued. “You will receive additional information this evening on how to sign up for meal distributions and material pickups if needed.”
Stage said the school district is aware of the problems this closure will create for families.
“We understand that this is a burden for many families but is necessary for the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff. We will do all we can to assist families during this time. If you need anything please feel free to contact the SRU Elementary School main office at (570) 888-7766,” he said.
Stage once again stressed the importance of everyone in the AASD family working to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
“The health and safety of our students are just as important to us as their education. For us, the most important people in our health and safety protocols are the parents and caregivers,” Stage said.
“You are our first defense against a COVID outbreak in our schools. I implore everyone to continue your daily health screenings. If you or your child are sick, please do not send them to school. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, please notify the office and do not send your child to school. If you or your child have recently had a COVID test, again, please notify the office and keep them home until you get your results. If you ever have a question or are undecided if you should send your child to school, please call us and we will gladly work with you.”
Bradford County is in the middle of a major spike in COVID cases, including adding 87 confirmed cases over the past two days.
The county is now up to 696 confirmed cases and there are 49 cases that are considered probable by the State Department of Health.
Bradford County has now had 14 residents die due to complications from the virus.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) leads the county in virus cases with 150. That is up from 129 on Tuesday. There are also seven probable cases.
In Athens, there have been 52 confirmed cases and nine are considered probable.
Gillett is up to 43 confirmed cases, while Columbia Cross Roads is at 34 and Ulster is up to 31.
Other case numbers across the county include:
- Troy — 109
- Towanda — 89
- Canton — 57
- Wyalusing — 26
- Wysox — 15
- Rome — 18
- Milan — 11
