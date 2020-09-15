District Attorney Chad Salsman reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Terry Potrzebrowski, 30, of Elmira, NY, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, fines of $1000.00, restitution of $500.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Jason Serfas of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Potrzebrowski for the offense occurring on November 11, 2018.
Chelsey Leighton, 29, of Wysox, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, concurrent with12 months of County Intermediate Punishment; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations cas result in incarceration. Leighton will pay fines of $2750.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Possession with Intent to Deliver, Methamphetamine, (10-50 grams), a felony, Criminal use of Commutation Facility, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Leighton following investigation of incidents that occurred in Wysox Township on February 12, 2020.
Casey Rowe, 34, of Ulster, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for three months to 18 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Rowe for the offense occurring on May 25, 2020.
Christine Ierardi, 28, of Rome, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, and fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Drug related), (schedule 1), (1st-10), a misdemeanor.
Officer Dalton Spencer of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Ierardi for the offense occurring on May 27, 2019.
John w. Janhonen III, 47, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to Incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000.00, plus cost courts, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (highest rate), (1st-10) — 3rd in lifetime, a misdemeanor.
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Janhonen for the offense occurring on January 10, 2020.
John Watkins, 48, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (General Impairment), a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Watkins following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington Township on February2 6, 2020.
Jessica Parker, 33, of South Port, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 90 days flat, followed by 24 months of County Intermediate Punishment; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. Parker will pay fines of $600.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Commit Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Thomas VanFleet and Officer Keith Stackhouse both of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Parker on May 16, 2019, and October 19, 2018.
James Clary, 48, Wyalusing, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 23 months, plus court costs, restitution of $5550.00, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Christopher Decatur of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Clary following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township on January 2, 2020.
Ryan Whittemore, 27, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of two years, plus court costs, for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Officer Josh Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Whittemore for the offense occurring on February 15, 2020.
Jesse A. Shoemaker, 19, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months , plus 72 hours to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 24 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, (1/10), a misdemeanor , Receiving Stolen Property, a Felony of the second degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor and, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Justin Millard, Trooper Matthew Santiago, and Trooper Luke Geiger all of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Shoemaker following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough, and North Towanda Township on January 3, February 1, and February 6, of 2020.
Devon L. Chilson, 23, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of one year, fines of $500.00, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Michael Tracy of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Chilson following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Township on March 10, 2020.
Edward L. McGowan, 23, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 11 months to 23 months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years, plus court costs, for the offenses of Aggravated Assault, a felony of the second degree, and Terroristic Threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested McGowan following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Township on March 27, 2020.
Casey M. Longcoy, 20, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of nine months, fines of $100.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Trooper Matthew Santiago of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Longcoy following investigation of an incident that occurred in Terry Township on July 7, 2020.
Zachary T. Burdick, 22, New Albany, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 12 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Receiving Stolen Property, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Burdick following investigation of an incident that occurred in New Albany Borough on January 1, 2019.
Katlynn Tucker, 25, of Sayre, PA, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correction Facility for 3 months to 23 months, and fines of $250.00, plus court costs for the offense of Theft from a Motor Vehicle, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Tucker was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Tucker pleaded guilty. Tucker’s sentence is consecutive to her other sentences
Sergeant Bruce Hoffman of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Tucker for the offense occurring on March 31, 2018.
Christopher Boyer, 47, of Nichols, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 30 months to 96 months, fines of $3000.00, he will also lose his driver’s license for 18 months, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, a felony of the third degree, (5th/10), Driving under Suspension-DUI related, a summary, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Boyer for the offense occurring on February 23, 2020.
Brittney M. Stevens, 25, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor.
Officer Casey Shiposh of the Sayre Borough Police Department arrested Stevens for the offense occurring on June 13, 2020.
Michael J. Compton, 24, of Columbia Cross Roads, PA, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Douglas Jennings of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Compton following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 8, 2020.
Amie Brown, 34, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 45 days to 12 months, fines of $150.00, plus court costs. Brown was placed in the ARD diversionary program but failed to comply with the program. The ARD was revoked and Brown pleaded guilty to the offenses of Retail Theft, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and False ID to Law Enforcement Officer, a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Officer John Fedorchak of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Brown for the offenses occurring on December 10, 2017, and Deputy Daniel Bush of the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brown for the offenses occurring on October 1, 2018.
Christopher Vandine, 42, of Williamsport, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 6 months to 12 months, plus court costs, and restitution of $3314.79, for the offense of Bad Checks, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Chief Douglas Seeley of the Canton Borough Police Department arrested Vandine for the offense occurring on February 13, 2019.
James Gross, 66, of Sylvania, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 36 months, fines of $1800.00, plus court costs and restitution of $1300.00, for the offenses of Harassment, a summary offense, Simple Assault, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Trooper Anh Le of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gross following investigation of incidents that occurred in Columbia Township on February 8, 2020.
Justin Fiske, 23, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 4 days to 6 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence-controlled substance, (1/10), a misdemeanor .
Trooper Stephen Lehner of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Fiske following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wysox Township on October 19, 2019.
Travis Kinner, 29, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 39 months to 132 months, fines of $3,000.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor of the first degree, (2nd/10), and Delivery of a Methamphetamine, (2.5 grams), a felony offense.
