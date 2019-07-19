OWEGO — The Owego Emergency Medical Squad will start to bill for EMS calls within the squad’s region, excluding the Town of Tioga contract area, due to a lack of funding for the squad.
The new billing system is, in part, due to the Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) the emergency squad had to hire a few years ago.
Like many EMS organizations and agencies today, Owego hired two EMTs to cover the day-shift on weekdays.
“We can’t find people to volunteer consistently during the day to cover the day shift. So, a number of years ago, they hired two paid EMTs, Monday through Friday from 8 to 5,” Mayor Michael Baratta III said.
Recruiting and retaining volunteers for the EMS squad is not a pressing issue for Owego, according to Barratta, but the emergency squad still needed to hire paid personnel.
“Whether you do Fire or EMS or both, there’s so many training requirements and other requirements from the state level down, it’s almost like a second job now. You’ve got to be fairly committed to it,” Baratta commented. “I think it comes down to commitment, people have different levels of availability, (and) around here a lot of it’s volunteer.”
“I think people in the village of Owego, our volunteers, feel like they’re helping a cause — which they are — and that there’s some value for all the time away from their families and what not. I think once they stop feeling that, that’s when you start losing people because it gets harder for them to justify spending that time away and really putting their life down everyday they go to a fire call,” Baratta said.
Regarding how the EMTs were paid, they were being paid through a fund left to the village. However, neither the village or the EMS squad had a plan for when the money from the fund ran out.
“Those two paid EMTs were being paid out of a fund that was left to the village with no plan. There was a lot of money there, but it wasn’t a long-term plan as to how they were going to pay for these two paid EMTs,” Baratta explained.
Baratta noted that the village squad took the last withdraw from the fund account earlier this year.
Another reason behind the new billing system is related to the walk-in clinic within the village.
“Seventy-five percent or more of our calls for EMS come from people who go to the walk-in and then have to end up going to the hospital, (and) the walk-in calls the ambulance,” Baratta explained. “Those people are not necessarily our residents. All our residents are paying taxes for our ambulances to burn our fuel, our medicine and bandaids … to take non-residents to the hospital.”
“That’s ultimately why we decided the right option is to bill,” Baratta said. “It will help us generate, hopefully, enough money to keep our paid EMTs. That’s the goal.”
At the village board meetings in February and April, the board passed various resolutions to separate the Owego EMS squad from the Village Fire Department.
“Over the last year, there were a lot of different approaches we looked at along with the fire department. We looked at making them completely separate like Superior Ambulance or Greater Valley (EMS),” Baratta explained. “And we almost went down that road, but then there was a somewhat easier option where we split them off, instead of under the fire department they would be still be a village department but their own department.”
The village had to take these steps because of a New York state law, which does not permit a volunteer fire department to bill for services.
“The issue is a volunteer fire department cannot bill for EMS for anything. Our EMS was underneath our volunteer fire department which meant we couldn’t bill,” Barrata said.
During this time, the members of the Owego Fire Department Emergency Squad also reorganized as a not-for-profit corporation, the Owego Emergency Squad, Inc. OES, Inc. is now recognized by the Village as the provider for volunteer staffing of the Village EMS Department.
In May and June, the village board sought and placed under contract a third-party billing agent, according to Baratta. The board and EMS squad members were trained in the new billing system by the end of June.
“In addition to more record keeping, EMS providers will now ask patients to sign a release to permit direct billing and payment from insurance carriers, which include commercial health insurance companies as well as Medicare and Medicaid,” the statement from Baratta and Frank VanHousen, village trustee and EMS Commissioner, said.
The new billing system does not cover the contracted Town of Tioga area as Owego is already contracted and paid to cover the Tioga area, according to Baratta. Re-negotiating that contract may be in the future for the village, so that the Owego EMS squad can bill in that area.
“Billing was not a decision taken lightly, after talking with many different representatives, most health plans cover these types of bills and will help us keep our current level of service in a sustainable way not only now but into the future,” Baratta and VanHousen said.
