The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Bradford County remained at 46 on Wednesday, according to the State Department of Health.
Three people in the county have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Sayre has the most cases, with 19.
Bradford County will enter the “green phase” of Gov. Wolf’s reopening plan on Friday morning.
Statewide, over 70,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 5,300 have died.
The number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Tioga County also stayed the same, remaining at 136, according to a press release.
The death toll related to the virus remains at 21, with 19 of the deaths confirmed to have taken place at Elderwood skilled care facility in Waverly.
Four more recoveries were announced on Wednesday, bringing the total in Tioga County to 74, including at least 24 at Elderwood.
Additionally, 114 individuals are in mandatory quarantine.
The number of active cases in Chemung County decreased to two on Wednesday, as 110 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 105 people have recovered.
Three have died from complications of the virus.
Over 37,000 people in New York have tested positive for COVID-19, and over 29,500 have died.
New York’s Southern Tier began a phased reopening last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.