WAVERLY — Village of Waverly offices will remain closed through at least April 10 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to stutter and halt communities around the country.
Mayor Patrick Ayres said Tuesday that reassessment will be revisited that week on whether offices will be reopened or if the closure will continue.
“I think we’re going to plan on continuing this pattern of looking at it on a roughly two-week basis,” he said.
Additionally, Waverly Recreation Department activities through April 17 have been canceled, and village court is closed.
However, the village offices are still being staffed, and can be reached from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Payment of village bills can also be dropped off using the drop box outside the village hall at 32 Ithaca St.
Essential services such as police, water, sewer, street and code enforcement operations will continue, trustees noted. Parks will also remain open.
Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam commended village officials along with school district and emergency representatives for their actions throughout the coronavirus crisis.
“I’ve been very impressed with the school’s response and our emergency officials,” he said. “We should be really proud of their leadership.”
“This coronavirus situation is not a good situation,” Ayres added. “But these individuals have done a good job managing everything on the fly as this thing keeps constantly changing.”
In the meantime, the mayor encouraged residents to stay safe and healthy, and to help support local businesses when they can.
“We certainly feel very bad for the businesses that cannot be open as well as for the citizens,” Ayres said. “But this whole thing is obviously beyond our control. But we can still do our part by maintaining health and safety precautions, but also by supporting our local restaurants which are still open in some capacity. We all just have to do our best and do what we can right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.