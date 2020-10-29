The Northeast Bradford School District will be closed to in-person instruction through Nov. 13 due to a recent COVID spike.
Two employees of the Northeast Bradford School District office and 1 student of NEB Elementary School are part of the spike in cases in the district.
Superintendent Bill Clark announced on Tuesday that the district will be closed from Oct. 27 to Nov. 13.
The elementary student was last in school on Thursday, Oct. 22. Clark reported that contact tracing will be done and students who were in close contact will be notified.
The district office will remain closed until further notice.
Clark wrote that all school activities were cancelled until further notice. “We will be closed for the remainder of the week as we transition to 100% remote learning,” he said in a letter to the Panther community.
Remote learning for the NBSD will begin on Monday, Nov. 2. As of now, the plan is to resume in-person classes on Monday, Nov. 16.
Clark noted that teamwork is the only way for the district to make it through the crisis of the ongoing pandemic.
