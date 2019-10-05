TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners and other local officials from HUNT Engineers, Rural Net and the Progress Authority continued to promote the county-wide dark fiber project this week by meeting with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey and members of his staff.
The dark fiber project aims at improving the connectivity of communications and Internet service throughout the county by installing dark fiber cables from Towanda to Troy to the Valley and then back to Towanda, as well as the construction of communication towers.
Commissioner Ed Bustin explained in the meeting with Casey that the goal of the project is to construct the “middle mile” of infrastructure, and then encourage Internet service providers to connect with customers for the “last mile.”
“I think Sen. Casey was quite impressed with what we’re trying to accomplish here,” he said. “He was well-prepared and asked good, probing questions. He understood the fundamentals of what we’re doing and understood the issues that we’re facing. We all know what the problem is, but what has proven elusive is the solution.”
Bustin said the grand proposal for the endeavor was finalized this week, and the next step is to begin looking for grant funding to help pay for the project.
“We want to get more people talking about it at all the levels of government and prove that this can be a prime public/private partnership opportunity,” he said. “We’re committed to getting this funded, because it’s about improving the safety and connectivity not just for residents, but for our 911 communications center and other emergency services.”
Bustin added that the long-term goal of the project is to set a precedent that could ideally be modeled for other rural regions throughout the country.
“I mean we all want to connect the entire nation,” he said. “A lot of people are talking about it, but we’re actually doing it.”
The commissioners have already committed over $5 million to the project, which could be completed in three years with the help of appropriate grant monies.
