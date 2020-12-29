The 2020 Presidential election took place close to two months ago, but President Donald Trump and some of his most ardent supporters have not given up the fight over the results that show former Vice President Joe Biden as the winner — both in the Electoral College and in Pennsylvania.
Pennsylvania State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who was re-elected in the same general election on Nov. 3 that Trump is saying was “rigged” and filled with voter fraud, is now speaking out on the 2020 election.
The longtime state senator sent out an opinion piece to media outlets on Monday evening where he explains that he voted for Donald Trump and financially supported his campaign, but that the voters have spoken in Pennsylvania and the current president was not re-elected.
Yaw said in his opinion piece that he has been accused of not being a patriot and of not understanding the law because of his refusal to join Trump’s chorus calling the 2020 election fraudulent.
“Since the November 3 election, I have been told that ‘I am not a Patriot.’ I am a military veteran and, of course, that previous comment came from a person who has never carried a weapon in the defense of this country,” Yaw wrote. “I have been told ‘I do not understand the law.’ I am a lawyer, and, of course, that previous comment came from a non-lawyer. I have been told that ‘I do not understand the importance of the state legislature in the election process.’ I am a fairly senior member of the Pennsylvania Senate and, of course, that comment was made by a person who has never served in any elected office.”
Yaw noted that there are two primary issues raised about the 2020 election. That there were “widespread fraud and irregularities” and that under Article II, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution, the legislature is the only body which can determine how a states electors are chosen.
“I will address each, but before doing so, I will make it clear that I am a firm believer in the ‘rule of law’ because without honoring the rule of law, we are left with chaos. In the current situation, there are laws which have been in existence for many years. Those laws set the stage for the conduct of the election on November 3 and we are bound by them, like it or not,” Yaw wrote.
“The Trump lawyers have talked about “widespread fraud and irregularities” since November 3. Talking has led to allegations in lawsuits. Therein lies an important point. Making allegations in a lawsuit is easy. In any lawsuit, however, allegations must be proven by testimony presented under oath from witnesses who have personal knowledge of the events at issue,” Yaw continued.
“We have all heard about ‘100’s of affidavits’ or ‘stacks of affidavits’ supporting the talk about fraud and irregularities. For whatever reason, however, none of this supporting proof or testimony from witnesses has been presented in any of the court proceedings. Saying a problem exists is easy. Proving a problem exists is difficult. Repeatedly saying a problem exists is not proof of existence.”
Yaw went on to explain that the rules of an election have been in place for close to 100 years and he could not support changing those rules now.
“The people choose the electors by their votes and those results were certified by the governor according to the Election Law on November 24, 2020. Those are the persons who will vote on January 6,” Yaw wrote. “Talking about fraud and irregularities is easy. Perhaps it is appropriate to say that talk is cheap. Providing facts under oath in a court setting is a difficult challenge but that is what our rule of law requires. That is what keeps our country civilized.”
Editor’s Note: You can read Sen. Yaw’s complete editorial on page A4 or on www.morning-times.com.
