WAVERLY — On Tuesday, the Village of Waverly board of trustees were given a presentation by representatives of Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc., a service provider in the process of acquiring the Village of Waverly and Town of Barton territories from Penelec.
“We have been in discussions will FirstEnergy Penelec to purchase the electric assets for the territory of Waverly,” said Tri-County REC Director of Regulatory Affairs and Economic Development Rachel Hauser. “It includes the village as well as the Town of Barton, it’s about 3,800 customers in total.”
Hauser went on to say that they have entered an agreement with Penelec to follow through with that acquisition.
“It’s a long process, but essentially at the end of that process, which we anticipate, if successful, we would be taking over and actually providing the electric service starting mid-year next year,” Hauser said. “It’s a little bit of a moving target because — and we’ll explain this a little bit more — but right now this territory is regulated by the State of New York.”
Hauser explained that part of being an electric cooperative is that the customers — or members — themselves regulate the company.
“It’s a little bit of a different setup than the Waverly customers experience right now,” said Hauser. “As such, that process with the State of New York takes some time.”
The service territory for Tri-County REC is divided into nine districts, each of which democratically elects a representative to the company’s board of directors.
“We currently have a nine-member board, and residents from that particular district vote every three years — there is an election process — and members from that district will vote for someone in their district to represent them on the board of directors,” Hauser said. “That’s kind of the regulatory framework for the company.”
Tri-County REC currently services 5,000 square miles with more than 19,000 accounts. The company’s headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania with five district offices in Coudersport, Germainia, Liberty, Mainesburg and Westfield. Hauser said that part of the acquisition plan is to open another district office “in or near the Waverly territory.”
She explained that depending on where they can find appropriate commercial property the office may be in Sayre or Athens, but “it will be within probably three to five of that Waverly territory.”
Tri-County REC Director of Member Services Bryan Berguson said that if the acquisition goes through one long-term goal would be to update all manually read meters to automated ones.
“All of our members have pawer-line carrier meters, which means they’re read automatically — or they send us a reading automatically — every day,” said Berguson.
This allows Tri-County REC to perform energy audits for their members and ensure they are not wasting energy or spending more money than they have to.
“If somebody has a problem with their bill we can go into the system, or they can ... and they can look at those readings daily,” Berguson said.
He went on to explain that Tri-County REC will work with their members to determine what happened over the course of a month to make an electric bill rise.
“If we can’t figure it out over the phone, we’ll send someone out to the house and they can start clamping things and figure out if a well pump switch is stuck and your well pump is continuously running or there’s a leak in it,” said Berguson. “And that’s free of charge.”
Hauser said that if the Waverly territory does join the cooperative, then replacement of the mannually-read meters with automated ones would fall within a three- to five-year plan. Berguson said that until that transition could be made, Tri-County REC would hope to at least start reading the manual meters once a month instead of the current schedule of every two months with an estimate in-between.
Hauser expressed her hope that this meeting would be the first of many, and that they can dive deeper into specific details with Waverly’s board of trustees in the future.
“This is just a chance to get the information out to you guys,” said Hauser, “and then hopefully have some followup meetings to talk more in-depth.”
