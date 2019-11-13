OWEGO — On Tuesday, Tioga County Legislators sought to raise awareness through the issuance of a pair of proclamations on child adoption and lung health.
Legislators said this November marks the 29th annual National Adoption Month, with the goal of finding permanent homes for all the children in the county.
“Tioga County has finalized one adoption this year so far and has two pending for the remainder of 2019,” said legislators. “Every child in America and Tioga County deserves a permanent, loving forever family and home.”
The proclamation states that adoptive families serve as a source of love, identity, self-esteem and support for children freed for adoption in Tioga County, as well as provide a safe and stable home with a nurturing environment to live full and productive lives.
Numerous public and private agencies work to increase the public’s awareness of the needs of children freed for adoption, and the enduring and valuable contribution of adoptive families, legislators said, and noted that the process is “very rewarding for many adoptive parents.”
In proclaiming November 2019 as Adoption Awareness Month, legislators call upon the community to recognize adoptive families throughout the county, and extend thanks to them.
Additionally, legislators issued a proclamation that designates November as National Healthy Lung Month, seeking to remind residents that lung-related illnesses are a leading cause of death.
The proclamation notes that 17 percent of adults within the county smoke cigarettes, which is the leading cause of lung disease — one of the most prevalent, deadly and costly chronic diseases.
Legislators noted that chronic lower respiratory disease is one of the top five leading causes of death, and lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths within Tioga County.
The second leading cause of lung cancer is exposure to radon.
Legislators urge all residents to take steps to protect their lungs, including quitting smoking, getting their homes tested for radon, and educating themselves, their families, and the community about the importance of lung health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.