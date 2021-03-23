TOWANDA — A small local surge over the past month has pushed Bradford County from the moderate to substantial category when it comes to community transmission of COVID-19 under the state’s Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard. The county has vacillated between the two categories but landed on the wrong side of the line with the most recent increase.
On Monday, the county was back in the substantial category, with its incidence rate having surpassed the 100 cases per 100,000 residents threshold.
From March 12 to March 18, Bradford County had 107.8 cases per 100,000 residents, after having been at 82.9 per 100,000 residents the seven days prior. Its percent positivity also increased from 5.9% to 7.3%, while confirmed cases increased from 50 to 65.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 cases over the seven-day period was up from 12,802 to 14,182, while percent positivity increased from 5.7% to 6.5%.
“The number of new cases has slightly increased, and so has the statewide percent positivity, which is still concerning,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “As more and more Pennsylvanians are getting vaccinated, we must not forget to follow the mitigation measures still in place. As the weather gets warm, please remember to wear a mask, practice social distance and wash your hands frequently as the virus still has a presence in our communities.”
