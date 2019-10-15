ATHENS — The Athens Borough Council presented a tentative 2020 budget on Monday night that features a small tax increase.
The borough’s proposed 2020 budget of $2,832,090 is an increase of $14,920 from the 2019 budget.
The budget features a 1.00 mill tax increase, which would mean an increase of $45 a year for a resident with a home valued at $45,000.
“The Executive Committee has spent a great deal of time preparing the 2020 budget. All sections of the budget have been evaluated and adjustments were made to reduce the expenses as much as possible while continuing to maintain inflation rates and provide services required. However, in order to balance the budget, a tax increase of 1.00 mill has been included,” a statement read by Council President Bill Cotton said.
Over the past 10 years, the borough has increased the millage rate by 3.75, including the proposed 2020 increase. In 2010, the millage rate was 16.25 and it will be 20.00 mills if the proposed 2020 budget is passed.
“The small increase in taxes over the past 10 years has not been sufficient to keep up with inflation and the cost of employee benfits,” Cotton said in the statement.
The tentative 2020 budget is broken up into five parts:
- General Fund, $1,556,700 (a decrease of $470 from 2019)
- Library Fund, $13,500 (same as 2019)
- Street Maintenance Fund, $115,000 (an increase of $5,000 from 2019)
- Fire Equipment Fund, $51,000 (an increase of $11,000 from 2019)
- Sewer Revenue Fund, $1,095,890 (a decrease of $610)
The sewer rent charges will stay the same in 2020, according to Cotton. Property owners will still pay $140 per quarter.
The borough council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget on Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. The council will vote on increasing the tax rate at its Dec. 9 meeting.
