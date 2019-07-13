Burglary
ULSTER — An Athens woman is facing felony charges following a theft that occurred on Second Street in Ulster on June 7.
According to state police, Cassandra Elizabeth Beidleman, 26, was charged with two counts of burglary and criminal trespass — both felonies — and two misdemeanor charges of theft by unlawful taking for her role in the incident.
Police said Beidleman was charged after she allegedly stole over $500 worth of coins and cash from a family member’s residence.
Beidleman was arraigned and remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 17.
Simple assault
ULSTER — An Ulster man is facing simple assault and harassment charges following an incident that occurred at a residence in Ulster on June 24.
According to state police, Brandon Tessafa Gardner, 44, was charged after he allegedly punched another individual in the left eye.
Gardner was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 28.
Driving under the influence
ULSTER — An Towanda man is facing DUI charges and several summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred in Ulster on May 4.
According to state police, Rodney Kithcart, 43, was charged following a traffic stop. A blood test later revealed Kithcart’s blood-alcohol content level to be 0.251 percent at the time of the incident.
Kithcart was issued a summons to appear in court on Aug. 16.
