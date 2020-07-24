The big question on every parent’s mind this summer is will their kids be returning to school this fall or will students once again learn through online instruction?
State Rep. Tina Pickett, who represents Bradford County, believes Gov. Tom Wolf should leave that decision up to the individual school districts.
“He’s threatened (that) if (the surge in COVID-19 cases) doesn’t change in a short time period, then he takes down school completely. We wait by our fingertips to see what that’s going to bring,” Pickett told the Morning Times last week. “Yes, he can make a statewide decree like that, but so far it had been kind of like ‘these are the guidelines I’d like you to follow but individual school districts, you figure out how you can work it out best for your kids and your area.’”
Pickett pointed to the fact that regions of the state are in much different positions when it comes to the coronavirus.
“A school perhaps in the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania can do things differently and make it work than maybe a big urban school,” she said.
Pickett is hoping the individual districts, including the parents of each school, will get a chance to make their own choices.
“There needs to be those individual considerations so people can decide how we’re going to do this in conjunction with the parents and the people that all have a say in this,” Pickett said. “It just can be worked differently in different areas and still have the kids be fine.”
The longtime state representative understands the frustration of parents, but also knows it’s the students who are the ones getting hit hardest.
“The kids are losing so badly here. They are losing so badly with their education. It doesn’t work with the way it’s going right now. It does not work,” Pickett said.
If school districts are once again forced to use online education, most Bradford County districts will have problems with internet connections for some students.
Pickett said the state and federal governments are working on bringing better internet service to rural areas, but it won’t be ready this year let alone in time for the start of the 2020-2021 school year.
“Even the biggest push you can put on it, it will be two years away,” Pickett said. “It’s hugely expensive and it’s a big build out, so you can’t just say, ‘OK, we’ll have that by September.’ That’s not possible even if they were desperately trying to (get the project completed) ... I do think the federal government is looking at ‘we have to come into this role,’ just like they did with rural electric, but this is a tough time to find extra funding.”
