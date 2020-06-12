SAYRE — A peaceful gathering with the intent of denouncing racism is planned for Saturday afternoon in Sayre.
Valley Resident Bri Lowell planned the gathering after a protest planned for June 10 had not yet secured a site.
“(I wanted) to keep the momentum going,” Lowell said. “The original protests … have been postponed so that the organizers can secure a solid location for them to assemble at.”
Lowell said spreading the message is important, and much needed in the Valley.
“I believe that (people in) The Valley feel that they are immune to the type of systemic oppression that people of color face every day,” she said. “This area is in desperate need of education and compassion.”
Lowell also stressed that the gathering is intended to be peaceful, and is a way to educate people.
“This protest is not to incite anger, or cause harm,” she said. “But to bring awareness of the world outside the hills that keep us closed off to the very real suffering at the hands of an old and diseased system that provides neither security, nor equity to the most disenfranchised among us.”
The gathering will take place on the sidewalk around the perimeter of Howard Elmer Park, but people will not be permitted to enter the park itself, or the street.
The perimeter is a public space, therefore a permit is not required for the gathering.
“I would like to stress that this is a free speech gathering and not an organized event,” Lowell said. “There are no permits in place, or anything of the like, and if individuals wish to visit with their signs, or simply stand in solidarity, they will need to fully obey the ordinances the Borough of Sayre has in place.”
Lowell said that she has spoken to Sayre Police Chief Dan Reynolds regarding the event, and that he is aware of the intent to gather at Howard Elmer Park.
“I also strongly advise those that wish to show up to not engage with any agitators that may present themselves,” Lowell added.
The previously planned protest had received several threats of violence, despite the organizer vocalizing the need for a peaceful event.
