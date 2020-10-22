OWEGO — The Tioga County Public Health Department, in partnership with Tioga County Chair Martha Sauerbrey, Guthrie Healthcare, Tioga Opportunities Inc., and the New York State Department of Health, will be offering free rapid COVID-19 testing this weekend in Owego.
The testing site will be at Tioga Opportunities Energy Services Building at 9 Sheldon Guile Boulevard, Owego, NY 13827 on these dates:
- Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
“You MUST pre-register. Please visit covid19.tiogacountyny.com or the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page for the electronic registration link. If you cannot register electronically, please call us at 607-687-8600,”a press release said.
People should plan to report at their scheduled time to help with running the clinic as efficiently as possible. Testing is free and does not require a doctor’s order. You do not need to be a resident of Tioga County to register for this testing location.
“When you arrive at the site, please wait for further direction for staff before entering the building. Masks are required to be worn once you exit your vehicle and must be worn at all times while inside the building,” the press release said.
“Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in our community. Confirmed cases and close contacts to positive cases are quarantined to further reduce spread,” the press release continued. “Testing is a vital tool for public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 infection rate and to identify asymptomatic carriers in the community. Those with general COVID-19 question may call Tioga County Public Health at 607-687-8623.”
