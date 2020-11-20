SAYRE — Recently, Greater Valley EMS sent two of its paramedics to the first ever Rescue Medical Practitioner course in Harrisburg.
The program was developed by Special Operations Aid & Rescue group and sponsored by Harrisburg Area Community College’s Public Safety Training Center.
GVEMS paramedics Derrick Hall and Cameron Rogers attended the program, which was a combination of 30 hours of web-based learning and 50 hours of in-person training during a week-long session. Other agencies participating included Community LifeTeam EMS, Hershey Life Lion EMS, Concord (IL) Fire/EMS and Jersey Shore EMS.
The week-long program integrated advanced medical care with technical rescue disciplines including rope rescue, collapse rescue, confined space rescue, swiftwater/floodwater rescue, vehicle & machinery rescue, and trench rescue.
“Members developed key understanding of these disciplines at the operations level, as well as the ability to complete proficient advanced level medical care in these environments. Skills were put to the test in a rigorous 15 hour day where teams completed scnearions that included confined space rescue, high angle rope rescue, vehicle extrication, and a patient impalement in a rubble pile,” a press release said.
“This training better prepares us to respond to these types of incidents within our own jurisdiction,” said Rogers, who also serves as GVEMS’ Rescue Lieutenant.
Greater Valley EMS is a 501©3 not for profit organization that provides basic and advanced life support ambulance service, wheelchair van service, a heavy rescue service, and an underwater search & recovery SCUBA team. The primary coverage area includes Athens Borough, Athens Township, Sayre Borough, South Waverly Borough, Litchfield Township, portions of Windham Township in PA, and the Village of Waverly, Town of Barton, Town of Chemung, and Town of Van Etten in New York State. GVEMS also provides advanced life support to many surrounding areas in both Pennsylvania and New York. GVEMS is funded through grants, donations, and fees for service.
For more information on Greater Valley EMS, visit www.gvems.org or call 570-888-6000.
