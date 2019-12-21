Simple assault

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Sayre man is facing charges of simple assault and harassment following an incident that occurred at the Mountain View Manor On Elmira Street in Athens Township.

According to Athens Township Police, Korey Aaron Rowe, 30, was charged after he allegedly punched a female victim repeatedly on Sept. 24.

Rowe was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Dec. 14 and jailed on lieu of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley was continued to a later date.

Criminal trespass

SAYRE — A Waverly man is in the Bradford County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail following an incident that occurred at a Sayre Borough residence on Nov. 29.

According to Sayre police, Marquise J. Evans, 25, was charged with criminal trespass — breaking into a structure, terroristic threats and harassment.

Police said Evans was charged after he allegedly broke into a woman’s residence and threatened to kill her. Police noted that Evans was also on probation for a previous offense in Tioga County, N.Y.

Evans is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 31.

