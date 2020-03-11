BARTON — This week, the Barton Town Board formally opposed Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposal to fast-track renewable energy projects throughout the state.
Cuomo said the legislation is needed to speed up progress towards the state mandate to obtain 70 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030.
In particular, the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act would establish a new central permitting office in Albany, tasked with effectively locating and permitting solar and wind projects.
The legislation also creates, separately, a new program through which the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will collaborate with the Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Public Service to develop build-ready sites for renewable energy projects.
The board’s resolution stated that adoption of the law would bypass local approval and “would likely elminate all local government input or public comment as the application is being considered by New York State.”
Additionally, board members said the law would also likely eliminate locally developed payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreements and host community benefit agreements.
“It sounds like, traditionally, the siting of solar farms and wind farms is at the discretion of the local government and our governor wants to take that away and handle that at the state — is that correct?” said board member Don Foster.
“Yes, that’s correct basically,” said Supervisor Leon “Dick” Cary.
“Those kind of issues have always been decided by the local government under our home rule powers,” Foster said.
“Basically, our governor has been trying to take away from local government right along, and this is just another attempt,” said Cary, who raised concerns about the decommissioning of solar projects.
Materially speaking, he said “everything related to that is bad news. That kind of worries me when you’ve got 50 to 60 acres of it and somebody were to just walk away from it.”
Board members unanimously approved the resolution, which will be sent on to state government representatives.
