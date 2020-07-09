ALBANY — A group of lawmakers who mostly represent the Southern Tier of New York joined forces on Wednesday to call on Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York State to give area schools the go-ahead to implement plans to reopen in September.
U.S. Representative Tom Reed (R-NY), Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats), Assembly Members Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning), Chris Friend (R,C,I-Big Flats), Marjorie Byrnes (R,C-Caledonia) and Joseph Giglio (R,C,I-Gowanda) joined regional education leaders to stress that schools need to start planning now to be ready for reopening by the fall and called on the governor to quickly release the necessary guidelines.
The New York State of Board of Regents and the State Education Department (SED) announced in late April the formation of a School Reopening Task Force to oversee school reopenings. In June, the task force held a series of virtual meetings with four Regional School Reopening Task Forces representing teachers, parents, administrators, school board members and non-instructional school personnel, among others, to gather input on the protocols that will then guide New York’s 700 local school districts in devising their reopening plans.
“Despite the significant time, effort and professional input that has gone into the Regional School Reopening Task Forces, over the past week Cuomo has reiterated that he alone will have the final say,” a press release from the lawmakers said. “On Monday, he said that the state Department of Health (DOH) and his own, previously formed, Reimagine Education Advisory Council are also working to develop “forthcoming” guidance, but gave no definitive timetable.”
“Our local county leaders, health professionals, educators, teachers and communities have demonstrated enormous dedication, discipline and responsibility throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our communities’ leaders have demonstrated they can be trusted with a careful and thorough reopening of schools that is focused on safety, first and foremost. No one cares more about the health and well-being of our students, families and school communities,” Reed, O’Mara, Palmesano, Friend, Byrnes and Giglio said in a joint statement.
“What has been accomplished by administrators, teachers and parents to help students throughout this public health crisis has been remarkable. These efforts must continue to supplement ongoing instruction because in-person schooling is fundamentally important to the long-term health and well-being of our young people and their families. Nothing can replace our children being in school. It’s central to quality education, our ongoing economic recovery and the strength of our social fabric,” the statement continued. “Governor Cuomo needs to release the guidelines so that school administrators can get to work implementing a safe reopening for September. The governor can’t leave school districts, students, teachers and parents waiting until the final minute for guidance.”
The group highlighted the success of the regional COVID-19 response, praising the work of local officials and the ongoing cooperation of local citizens and communities to follow the safety guidelines recommended to stop the spread of the coronavirus and demonstrate the feasibility of safe reopening.
The group also noted that the knowledge and experience gained over the past several months leaves them confident about developing and implementing safe school reopening plans for September — if, they stressed, the state releases the necessary protocols and gives school districts ample time to thoroughly prepare their facilities and staff.
Bath Superintendent Joe Rumsey said remote learning “is not a model of instruction for students in Pre-K through 12th grade that works.”
“As school superintendents in the Southern Tier of New York State, we saw our school communities rally around the abrupt move to remote learning. In a matter of days, teachers, parents, students and school leaders moved their entire educational system to the living rooms and kitchen tables of our families as teachers taught and students learned remotely. We could not have been prouder of the collective work and dedication that was put into this effort,” Rumsey said.
“We learned quite quickly that this is not a model of instruction for students in Pre-K through 12th grade that works. Between low or no bandwidth, working families, children in daycare or children being cared for by older siblings, and the additional lack of socialization and engagement, learning suffered greatly. We collectively ask that Governor Cuomo provide us the necessary planning parameters to prepare for the rapidly approaching school year.”
