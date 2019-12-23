HARRISBURG — An emergency motion was recently filed in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania by the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC), seeking an injunction against Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick, following Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s announcement that non-firearm objects and materials would be treated and regulated as firearms.
Following Shapiro’s legal opinion, the state police modified the firearm purchase Instant Check System website to include purchases of incomplete firearm receivers.
“The rule, in pertinent part, says that, ‘as of 12-16-19, the sale of partially-manufactured (often referred to as 80 percent) frames and receivers and kits which include the same, requires a background check through the Pennsylvania Instant Check System, in accordance with the Attorney General’s binding opinion and applicable requirements within the [Uniform Firearms Act],” FPC officials said. “No sales may occur by a licensed firearms dealer without such a check. PSP is not yet ready to process such checks.”
FPC officials said the legal opinion acts as a misguided and unlawful gun ban.
Petitioners of the matter include Landmark Firearms LLC of Newville, Pennsylvania; US Rifle LLC of Dublin, New Hampshire; Polymer80, Inc. of Dayton, Nevada; and FPC.
Representing the petitioners are Joshua Prince, chief counsel of Firearms Industry Consulting Group, a division of Civil Rights Defense Firm, P.C.; and FPC Director of Legal Strategy Adam Kraut.
“PSP Commissioner Evanchick’s unprecedented actions to conspire with Pennsylvania Governor Wolf and Attorney General Shapiro and turn law-abiding Pennsylvania residents and others into criminals with a stroke of a pen defies the Pennsylvania Constitution and the rule of law,” said Prince. “As the Pennsylvania Supreme Court has declared, our State Constitution protects against the arbitrary exercise of unnecessary and uncontrolled discretionary power, and only the Pennsylvania General Assembly has the power to make law.”
“It is truly a sad day for our Commonwealth when our top elected officials, who swear an oath to uphold and defend the Pennsylvania and U.S. Constitutions, violate them with both impunity and zeal,” Prince added.
“Rule by executive fiat was rejected by the Thirteen American Colonies, including Pennsylvania, when they declared independence from England, and we reject such lawlessness today,” explained Kraut. “The Attorney General’s revisionist legal opinion adds an entire class of inanimate objects to the definition of ‘firearm’ under Pennsylvania law that the General Assembly never considered, nor intended.”
“As such, we are requesting the Commonwealth Court to enjoin Commissioner Evanchick and his Pennsylvania State Police from implementing and enforcing any policy or practice that would follow the Attorney General’s misguided definitional structure,” Kraut said.
Firearms Policy Coalition is a 501©4 non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.firearmspolicy.org.
