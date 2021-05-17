LITCHFIELD — Voters in Litchfield Township will get to pick who will be their next tax collector during Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Joy Drake will face off with Lauren M. Campbell in the Republican primary. There are no Democrats running on the other side of the ticket.
The Morning Times sent out candidate questionnaires to both candidates, but did not receive a response from Drake as of deadline Monday evening.
Here are Campbell’s answers in full:
Please share with us some background about yourself
Campbell: I have been a resident of Litchfield Township since birth and have chosen to live here as an adult. After graduating from Sayre Area High School in 2008, I continued my education by obtaining an associate degree from Lackawanna College in Human Services, followed by earning credits in Early Childhood Education at Keystone College.
In 2012 I entered the work force as an Assistant Director at Create and Share Early Learning Center, and since have obtained director credentials and continue my role at the center. My responsibilities include the payroll, student schedules, employees work schedules, meeting with Pennsylvania State Inspectors, office clerical filing, word processing, utilizing spreadsheets and corresponding via technology with families.
What are your reasons for seeking office?
Campbell: I desire to offset my career by working as a Litchfield Township Tax Collector. I have confidence that my experience managing a business will benefit the community. After investigating the responsibilities of this elected position with the current tax collector, I believe that I possess the skills to serve the township in this role. A strong work ethic that I uphold will be an asset to the residents of Litchfield Township. Respectfully, I shall work closely with the current Litchfield Supervisors, Secretary of the Township, and Bradford County offices. Additionally, I am prepared to obtain the necessary credentials to fulfill the role of tax collector.
Is there anything you would like to say to voters prior to the election?
Campbell: As a year-long resident I will continue my full-time job at Create and Share Early Learning Center and proudly serve Litchfield Township as its Tax Collector. With utmost respect I will assist taxpayers in the process of collecting taxes. The public would be served by an individual that is fair, honest and trustworthy with excellent communication skills.
