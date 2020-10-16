SPENCER — The latest Spencer Town Board meeting opened with a public hearing regarding the local law to override the 2 percent tax cap.
Although the town does not intend to exceed the 2 percent tax limit, overriding the cap ensures that the town will be guarded against penalty fees. The board approved the local law after the hearing closed.
In the following open floor, a resident voiced concerns about emergency vehicle response time resulting from the construction on Hulbert Hollow Road. The resident agreed that the road work needs to be done, but that there are serious concerns with access during construction, not only related to emergency response, but also regarding mail delivery.
Supervisor Allen Fulkerson replied that one of the contractors from HUNT Engineers calculated the distance change for emergency vehicles and concluded that that the detour would only negligibly lengthen response time. Additionally, the post office and other affected operations have been notified of the changes.
In addition to the work on Hulbert Hollow Road, Hart Road improvements have seen progress. Bond resolutions were approved as means for funding construction on Hubert Hollow and part of Hart Road. The rate on this bond is lower than a previous bond soon to be paid off. The bond resolution will be publicly advertised before being sent to the bond attorney.
For payment for Tompkins Street and Railroad Avenue work, the town will be sending in paperwork for reimbursement by the state. CHIPS money will pay for a large portion of the roadwork.
Brad Robinson spoke on behalf of the Spencer Mine regarding permit modifications. The proposed modifications would increase the physical footprint of the mine on the existing property. The modifications should not affect road traffic or neighboring properties. Mr. Robinson assured that the mine will not be getting any closer to the neighbors; the expansion will only come closer to the road.
Fulkerson said that the modifications need to be put before the town in a public hearing. In response to complaints, the board requested that Spencer Mine put additional signage up around the mine due to truck traffic in the area. These complaints and concerns do not relate to the modifications, but will likely be addressed in the public hearing.
Robinson, however, did say that, in the long run, road visibility will improve around the mine with the proposed modifications. A public hearing regarding the proposed plan will be held before the November meeting.
A resolution for the Town of Spencer to renew its contract with the health consortium revealed that there is a proposed 5 percent increase in health insurance rates for the coming year. The board approved continuing with the consortium for health insurance.
The board commented that the consortium has been working well for the town, and that there is even a premium holiday coming up in December, meaning the town will save about $10,000. This break from the December premium is due to a decrease in claims to the consortium. Since the consortium is a non-profit, the money saved will be returned in the form of this premium holiday.
