Drug possession
Giovanni Magnano, 22, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanors for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without proper registration, and possession of a small amount of marijuana for intended personal use.
Pennsylvania State Police said that at approximately 8:51 p.m. on May 16, a trooper was out on a routine patrol of Route 6 in Towanda Borough when he noticed a car in front of him driving with no headlights.
The trooper pulled the driver over on South Main Street and made contact with Seth Thomas Bouse from the passenger side.
The trooper noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and Bouse’s bloodshot eyes, according to the criminal complaint.
While speaking with Bouse from outside the vehicle, the trooper noticed that the passenger appeared to be nervous.
When asked why there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car, the passenger, identified as Giovanni Magano, admitted to having marijuana on his person.
He stepped out of the car and allowed the trooper to find a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia, according to the criminal complaint.
A vehicle search later showed that Bouse was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.
After failing sobriety tests, Bouse was taken into custody and brought to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital where he consented for a legal blood draw.
On June 1, the trooper recieved the blood results, saying that Bouse had several substances in his blood at the time of the incident.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Avoiding court date, drug paraphernalia possession
Danielle Elaine Abbott, 35, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, improper display plate, and two accounts of failing to use turn signals.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that two troopers arrived at 217 Railroad Street in Towanda Township on Nov. 19. after noticing a car parked at where they believed her residence.
According to the criminal complaint, police were searching for Abbott since there was a, “bench warrant for missing a pretrial conference for a retail theft updated as a felony of the third degree, an intentional possession of a controlled substance, graded as an ungraded misdemeanor, and a use/possession of drug paraphernalia, graded as an ungraded misdemeanor.”
The troopers watched Abbott appear from the residence and get into the black Nissan Pathfinder. After running the PA registration plates, the car came back to a Christine Johnson on a Toyota Sedan.
Abbott pulled out of the driveway, headed down Railroad Street, and accelerated in an attempt to escape police as they followed her.
The troopers initiated a traffic stop after she accelerated and took a right down a street without a turn signal twice.
She was asked several times to exit the vehicle once pulled over, according to the criminal complaint.
The trooper asked if she had anything on her person since she attempted to flee and she admitted to having drug paraphernalia.
Abbott then gave police a pink bulb pipe with burnt powder residue, which the troopers noted was commonly used for smoking methamphetamine
She admitted to the troopers that the Nissan was a rental. According to the criminal complaint, a brief investigation by police later revealed that Abbott’s rental agreement expired on Sept. 21.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Drug possession
Tanner Michael Sutton, 20, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanor for the use/possession of drug paraphernalia
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Aug. 21, a trooper was out patrolling the area if Seebick Alley in Towanda Borough when he came across Sutton, who was on an active bench warrant for failure to appear for charges.
The trooper identified Sutton after he was able to make contact with him and take him into custody based on the active bench warrant.
A search of Sutton’s person resulted in finding: a clear ziploc baggie with suspected mushrooms, a small ziploc baggie with suspected methamphetamine, and a clear glass smoking device with suspected drug residue.
Field tests showed that the baggie tested positive for containing methamphetamine.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2021.
Assault
Steven E. Lane, 57, of Wysox, was charged with the misdemeanors for simple assault, resisting arrest or other law enforcement, and harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that about 10:08 p.m. on Oct. 3, a trooper was dispatched to a residence in Franklin Township in response to a physical assault.
The trooper was met by the victim as he arrived ons scene.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim said that they got into an argument with Lane, who was intoxicated, and that it became physical when he punched the victim in the face.
The trooper noted a cut on the victim’s lower lip and some bruising by the mouth and chin.
Lane attempted to flee the scene when the trooper asked to speak with him. He was given several demands to stop as he ran into the woods.
The trooper requested for Lane to answer the charges and be issued a warrant since he does not have a reliable mailing address.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9:15 a.m. on Jan, 6, 2020
