BINGHAMTON — The National Weather Service in Binghamton recently issued a report noting that regionally low snow cover, combined with a lack of ice, suggests a below-average chance of flooding this spring.

The major rivers and headwater tributaries are running slightly higher than typical for this time of year, but being that there is no significant ice cover, flooding is unlikely, officials said.

“It is important to note that significant flooding does not occur from snow melt alone,” NWS officials said. “Rainfall is the most important factor in determining the occurrence and severity of flooding in our area.”

At the same time, low snow coverage and lack of surface water translates into a higher risk for brush fires.

Load comments