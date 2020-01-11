Brann, Williams, Caldwell & Blaney is pleased to announce that former First Assistant District Attorney Albert C. Ondrey joined the firm on Jan. 1.
The Milan resident will replace Attorney Richard Sheetz, who is retiring from the private practice of law at the end of 2019.
Mr. Ondrey was First Assistant District Attorney of Bradford County from January of 2003 to December 31, 2019 where he prosecuted cases from preliminary hearings through trials and appeals. He was also Assistant District Attorney from 1986 to 1988.
Mr. Ondrey graduated law school in 1982 from Saint Louis University. He began his legal career working for Laurel Legal Services in Greensburg, Pennsylvania and then North Penn Legal Services in Towanda, Pennsylvania, representing indigent clients in family law matters, Social Security Disability cases and other civil litigation issues.
From 1988 to 2003, Mr. Ondrey worked with Attorney James Pruyne in Towanda, becoming a partner in 1995. During those years, Mr. Ondrey was engaged in the general practice of law representing clients in a wide variety of legal issues, including; personal injury, worker’s compensation, Social Security Disability, criminal defense, real estate, estates and family law.
Mr. Ondrey has been a resident of Bradford County since 1988. He is married to the former Teresa Ross and the couple has raised four children. He is very involved with the community and has served on the Boards of Directors of a number of nonprofit organizations including ARCC, Futures Community Support Services, Partners in Community Development and Penn York Opportunities. He is active in the Bradford County Bar Association, currently serving as its President and has in the past served as Vice President, Secretary-Treasurer and has been an Executive Committee member.
“Mr. Ondrey’s knowledge and experience make him a welcome asset to Brann, Williams, Caldwell & Blaney, a firm that has served its communities and clients for more than 50 years,” a press release said.
