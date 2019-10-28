SAYRE — The Sayre football squad brought home the Rusty Rail trophy for the second straight year, but the Redskins were not the only winners on Friday night.
The Salvation Army Valley Food Pantry will be receiving over 40,000 non-perishable food items thanks to the Rusty Rail Food Drive put on by the students and staff at both the Athens and Sayre school districts.
Sayre won both the football game and the food drive competition as the Redskins community brought in 29,295 items this year.
“It’s really important for my kids. Our new superintendent, Dr. (Jill) Daloisio, I walked her through our kids loading the U-haul today and she was blown away by how much food they collected, how hard they worked,” said Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick.
Handrick explained that the food drive is a life lesson for the students at Sayre.
“School’s not always about learning stuff in books,” said Handrick. “Helping out other people and giving back to your community I think is something that I want all my students to know and be able to take with them once they leave Sayre High School.”
Athens High School Principal Corey Mosher echoed that sentiment.
“It’s a huge part of both communities. I know that our district and all of our kids, kindergarten through 12th grade, take a lot of pride in that,” said Mosher. “It’s a lot of fun. It’s a friendly competition, but it’s bigger than themselves and it’s great to have it; you know, that we give something back to the community and all that food stays local. It’s amazing.”
Students and staff at Athens collected 10,750 items this year. The effort at Athens was led by the Future Farmers of America chapter. In Sayre, the SHS student council led the way.
Sayre Salvation Army Major Debra Stedman was thrilled to have the support of both school districts.
“It’s great because it will help with giving back to the community. We’ve got Christmas coming up and all that stuff, so it’s going to be a great help,” said Stedman, who was joined at the Rusty Rail game by advisory board member Greg Zyla.
The Salvation Army food pantry is currently located at 314 South Elmer Ave. in Sayre.
Tailgate party
Warms up crowd
Before the Wildcats and Redskins took the field at the Lockhart Street Bowl on Friday night, the parking lot was filled with fans enjoying the second annual Rusty Rail Tailgate presented by Williams Toyota.
The car dealership provided complimentary hot dogs and hamburgers, a local DJ blasted music and kids enjoyed inflatable slides, football toss games and cornhole.
Williams Toyota also brought over trucks — one with an Athens flag and one with a Sayre flag — for people to donate canned goods for the food drive.
“We just love doing stuff for the community,” said Williams Toyota General Manager Jim Lister. “It’s the Rusty Rail, food bank, Salvation Army, it’s a big community event, and obviously, the Sayre-Athens football game is a big rivalry,;it’s been around for a long, long time. (We just wanted) to do something in appreciation of our community and to say thank you.”
Mosher wasn’t surprised to see local businesses like Williams, Gannon’s Insurance, Ted Clark’s Busy Market, Dandy Mini Mart, Walmart and Tops support the event.
“Our local businesses are so supportive of all the teams in the Valley, and we greatly appreciate that. They do a lot of things for us and provide a lot of opportunities for our kids,” Mosher said.
