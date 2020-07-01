SAYRE — The Bradford County Commissioners will be holding a public hearing on the Community Development Block Grant program at the Sayre Borough Hall on Monday, July 6.
The hearing will be held at 5:30 p.m. at 110 West Packer Ave. in Sayre.
“This meeting is accessible to individuals with disabilities and/or for persons with Limited English Proficiency. If you wish to attend and require special accommodations, please notify the Bradford County Grants office 72 hours in advance at 570 268-4103 or johnsonm@bradfordco.org,” a press release from the county said.
The purpose of the Public Hearing is to discuss the Community Development Block Grant program in general, the needs of Bradford County, and the Bradford County performance under the previously funded CDBG Program years, and to discuss the required Three Year Community Development Plan.
The Bradford County Commissioners and Sayre Borough Council are expected to receive an allocation of approximately $108,868.00 of 2020 CDBG funds from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. As well as $64,967.00 of 2020 CDBG-CV funds.
At least 70% of the available funding must be used for activities which benefit low and moderate income persons. The proposed activities must benefit at least 51% low-moderate income persons in the service area to qualify as a low-moderate income project. The PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) will soon announce the application submission deadline, according to the press release.
The following types of activities may be eligible for funding under the CDBG Program: water and sewer line replacement and improvements; housing rehabilitation; construction of affordable housing; construction/reconstruction of public/community facilities; recreational facilities; public services that are new or provide quantifiable increases in the delivery of services; street improvements; historic preservation; removal of architectural barriers; code enforcement; economic development; acquisition and relocation; clearance and demolition; and general administration, planning, audit if required, and preparation of the CDBG application.
“If the Bradford County Commissioners would undertake activities that result in the displacement of families or individuals, then the Bradford County Commissioners policy for minimizing such displacement would be in effect. The Bradford County Commissioners are responsible for replacing all low and moderate income housing units that may be demolished or converted as a result of the use of CDBG funds,” the press release said.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend and will be offered the opportunity to give oral testimony at the Public Hearing and/or to present written comments concerning the needs of Bradford County of proposed CDBG Program activities, the prior use of CDBG funds, as well as the CDBG Program in general. Proposals and comments may be submitted to Bradford County Grants Department, 301 Main Street, Towanda, Pennsylvania 18848. Email address: johnsonm@bradfordco.org by July 1.
Keeping with federal and state guidelines regarding COVID-19, this meeting will also take place as a virtual video web and teleconference. The public is invited to observe and participate in the workshop as follows: To access via web video, type the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81180721312. Meeting ID: 811 8072 1312.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.