ALBANY — A handful of new laws will go into effect this year in New York.
Being that the state’s minimum wage has been set on a trajectory to eventually increase to $15 per hour, the new wage will be bumped from $11.10 to $11.80.
Additionally, regulations have increased when it comes to farm work.
Legislation eliminated a provision which barred farm workers from unionizing, and standardizes an eight-hour work day.
Farm workers will also receive unemployment insurance and overtime pay when hours worked exceed either eight hours per day, or 40 hours per week.
In March, the state’s plastic bag ban will go into effect, signaling the beginning to the eventual phase-out of single-use plastic bags.
By October, those looking to fly domestically will need to update their identification cards to be Real ID compliant, and will feature a star on the card.
The law is in accordance with federal government requirements for domestic flights, and entrance to military bases and federal facilities.
According to the state Department of Motor Vehicles, the current “enhanced driver license, permit or non-driver ID and U.S. Passport are already Real ID compliant.”
When it comes to voting changes, 16- and 17-year-olds will be able to pre-register this year to vote.
As part of the governor’s Women’s Justice Agenda, private and public employers will not be allowed to ask about wage or salary history from applicants.
