It’s almost time for the 11th annual Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Chamber Executive Director, Eleanor Hill, stated that “the Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley are important to the Chamber and we’re excited that we are able to give back to worthy organizations that help make us a better place to live. We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them.”
“The chamber has hosted the Auction for many years and always donates a portion of the proceeds. Because of the contributions from many businesses, we have been able to give over $22,300 back to our community,” Chamber President Sue Williams said.
Past donations have been awarded to the Valley Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven Animal Shelter, Sayre Historical Society, Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Tioga Point Museum, The Bridge of Penn York Valley Churches, Tioga County Open Door Mission/Red Door Mission, The Waverly Historical Society Museum, Valley ADE, Round Top Parks and Recreation and Richard L Bentley Community Park located at South Waverly Borough Hall.
This year, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Friends of Valley Playland. President, Lori Unger stated “twenty plus years ago, a dedicated group of community volunteers raised funds and constructed the Valley Playland located in Athens, Pa. This playground has served the families of the Valley well, and, as a community-built project, is a source of pride for the entire Valley. The Playland is visited annually by thousands of families from all over the Southern Tier of New York and the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania.”
The Playland, however, no longer meets the requirements for design, safety, and accessibility of our children. Therefore, Friends of Valley Playland have launched an effort to replace the existing Playland with a new playground that will meet those standards for the next several generations of children. They need to rebuild the structure from the ground up. It will be replaced with sustainable materials, including structural plastic that is estimated to last more than 75 years, as well as bringing it into ADA compliance and addressing line of sight issues.
Friends of the Valley Playland is organized as a 501C3, not for profit organization. Although the Playland sits on Athens Borough property, the borough does not own the Playland. The playground is owned by our Valley community including Athens Borough, Athens Township, South Waverly & Waverly to name a few.
The top items so far for the 11th Annual Fall Auction are an $800 Advertising Package from Wiggle 100; a cooler with $100 Gift Certificates for Chemung County Golf/Tomasso’s and DJ’s Golf Center donated by Perry & Carroll; 6 month Membership to Best Western Fitness Express; Cherry Slab Bench with Hairpin Legs from Rick Biery; a Fire Ring Pit made by Southern Tier Fabricators donated by Perry & Carroll; Tuscany Print framed and matted from Spencer’s Art & Framing and a Birthday Pool Pizza Party from The Comfort Inn & Suites, Coaches Pizza & Subs and Jolly Farmer.
There are several great items to bid on including Fitness Membership Gift Basket from Journey Fitness; Silver Chain Link Necklace from Reagan Steele Jewelers; Vera Bradley Grand Traveler Bag from Blue Bag Boutique; Baking Gift Basket with 6 month Subscription from The Morning Times; Cleaning Gift Basket from Class A Cleaning; 2 Box Seat Tickets to see Mannheim Steamrollers Christmas from the Clemens Center; a Seiko Ladies Watch from The Jewelry Repair Shop; Wine and Dine from Yanuzzi’s Restaurant and Waverly Liquor & Wine; a Fall Lap Quilt, Child’s Lap Quilt, Christmas Table Runner and Fall Table Runner from Friendship Star Quilt Shop; Overnight Stays to Hampton Inn and Candlewood Suites; $200 Valley Gift Certificates from Greater Valley Chamber; Set of Wooden Planter Boxes from Rick Biery; $75 Gift Card from Valley Bowling Center; Chocolate Peanut Butter Whey Protein from Leprino Foods; PA State Flag and American Flag donated by PA State Representative Tina Pickett; Granite Cutting Board from Granite Works; Bird Feeder, Bird House, Seed and Suet from Animal Care Sanctuary & Tom’s Hardware & Feed; Pavilion Rentals to Round Top Park from Athens Township Parks & Rec; Lube, Oil & Filter Certificates from Ferrario Auto Sales; Wild Bill’s Beef Jerky Jar from Carl Etshman; Fall Silk Floral Arrangement from Plants N Things; Movie Tickets to Sayre Theatre from 95.3 The Bridge; Mini Golf Passes to Chuckster’s.
Gift Baskets donated from Animal Care Sanctuary, Adam Bennett State Farm, IR Federal Credit Union, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Ingham’s Auction and Coaches Pizza & Subs, Northern Tier Solid Waste; 2 Rivers Insurance, Gannon Associates, Stiletto’s Hair & Nails, Henry Dunn Inc., Novak & Associates, C & N Bank, Chemung Canal Trust Co., Sayre Health Care Center, Gannon Associates, Jolly Farmer, Class-A-Cleaning and Greater Valley EMS.
Gift Certificates donated from Big Foote’s Sporting Goods, Coaches Pizza, Parrish Family Deli, Shadowbox Treasures, Dandy Mini Mart, Doggy Doo’s Boutique & Barkery, Bryan’s Meats, Leprino Foods, The Grille, Maine’s Seafood and Valley Snow.
Additional donations coming from Rynone Kitchen & Bath, Horn’s True Value, Valley Flower Shoppe, Croft Lumber Co., Jay Carpet One, Kate’s Hallmark, Salt & Light, Yale’s Music Shop and more items are coming in daily!
The 2019 Fall Auction will be held Thursday, October 17 at the LOOM on Waverly St., in Waverly, NY starting at 5:30 p.m. with “Tastes of the Valley” featuring local food vendors Alliger’s House of Wings, Applebee’s, Broad Street Pub, Coaches Pizza, Firehouse Subs, Jolly Farmer, Katie’s Kreations, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Mooney’s Sports Bar, Parrish Family Deli, Rail House Restaurant, Ted Clark’s Busy Market, The Grille and Yanuzzi’s Restaurant. A Cash Bar will be available. The Auction will begin at 7:00pm with Auctioneer Donnie Ingham. Admission is just $12. Limited tickets are available from all Board of Directors or by calling the chamber office at (607) 249-6192.
