Tioga County reported a new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to 152 cases.
Only 16 of those cases are currently active.
The death toll related to the virus in Tioga County remains at 24, with 22 of the deaths having ties to Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood has seen at least 42 recoveries from the virus, contributing to the county’s total of 112.
Chemung County still has one active case, which was reported on Monday.
There have been 113 total cases in the county.
Three people in Chemung County have died due to complications of the coronavirus, while 109 have recovered.
Twenty tests are currently pending results.
Over 412,000 people in New York state have tested positive for coronavirus, and over 31,000 have died.
In Pennsylvania, the number of cases in Bradford County remained at 50.
Most of the cases are in Sayre, where there are 20.
Three people in Bradford County have died due to complications of COVID-19.
Statewide, Pennsylvania has seen over 82,000 total cases of COVID-19, and over 6,400 people have died.
