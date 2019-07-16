SAYRE — The Church of the Redeemer started its summer vacation bible school on Monday, giving local kids a place to learn and grow during July.
The vacation bible school by the Church of the Redeemer has been going on for years, according to Bonnie Garrity, a volunteer leader for the vacation bible school. The school is run entirely by volunteers and youth group volunteers.
“We just do it because we enjoy it,” Garrity said. “I don’t know what they get out of it, maybe friendship, maybe they learn something. But I think it’s important.”
This year’s vacation bible school will focus on Exodus and the journey of the Israelites from Egypt, titled ‘Roar! Life is wild. God is good.’ Some of the activities include making mud bricks (with real mud), science experiments, dancing and singing, making snacks and classroom learning.
The vacation bible school attracts kids who attend the Church of the Redeemer, but also other churches in the area which do not have summer vacation bible schools.
