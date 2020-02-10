'Neither snow nor rain...'

ATHENS — Friday’s snowstorm may have ruined weekend plans for some residents in the Valley, but it did not stop others from showing their support for a young community member in need.
Jayce Henson was just two months old when he suffered cardiac arrest and seizures in November. The resulting ordeal has left him with brain injuries that require him to still be in a children’s hospital in Rochester, according to his parents Devan and Chris.
“We’re still not sure of the cause of why he went unresponsive, but the hospital did CPR on him for about 40 minutes, which is why he has the injuries that he has,” said Devan. “He still hasn’t been able to come home yet, and he needs lots of help and therapy.”
To help cover the range of expenses that Jayce’s family is forced to bear as a result, the family and their friends teamed up Saturday to host a benefit at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church in Athens.
The benefit featured countless items of all shapes and sizes that were donated by local individuals and businesses that were won and raffled off — items ranging from gift baskets to large rugs to a kayak.
In addition to a silent auction and 50/50 raffles, a bake sale and food were available, as well as Jayce’s story being told as well as a prayer and moment of silence.
“It’s just been really heartwarming to see the community — all these businesses join together and donate all these things,” Chris said. “It’s very appreciated and we just want to thank everyone who was a part of this.”
More information on Jayce and how to donate to the family can be found online at the J. C. Henson Facebook page.
