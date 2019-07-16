SPENCER — Town of Spencer Supervisor Randy Thayer began the latest meeting of the Spencer Town Board by reporting on work for the Town of Spencer website.
The text has been enlarged and more information is being provided on the website. More improvements are being added to make the site more accessible, Thayer said at the meeting on Tuesday, July 9.
Dick Smith of the highway department updated the board on the progress of bridge construction in Spencer. Two bridges in town have been ordered, yet it will be a few weeks before work on them begins.
The bridge on Hulbert Hollow is not expected to be started this year, as engineers have not assessed it yet. Money for these bridge repairs is expected to come out of a CHIPS grant.
The Spencer Town Board is going to put out an advertisement for bids for painting the outside of the town hall. It has been considered for a few months.
The town board is discussing options for the town employees’ health insurance. Thayer found the possibility of signing up with Tompkins County Consortium Insurance which could save the town roughly four thousand dollars a year. However, some board members are concerned over the reliability of the Consortium. If it were to fail, the town would be held accountable for paying off the insurance money. The risks and benefits are going to be weighed as a representative from the Consortium will be asked to attend the next board meeting.
