The latest numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health show Bradford County with 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The latest report from the DOH also shows neighboring Sullivan County with its first case of the coronavirus.
Pennsylvania as a whole now has 11,510 cases and 150 deaths from COVID-19. There have also been 66,261 negative tests.
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine once again stressed the seriousness of the virus.
“The continued rise in cases combined with our increasing deaths from COVID-19 reflects the seriousness of this situation,”Levine said. “We need everyone to listen to the orders in place and to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We know that these prolonged mitigation effects have been difficult for everyone, but it is essential that everyone follows these orders and does not go out unless they absolutely must.”
In New York, the latest update from Tioga County showed the county with nine confirmed cases.
As of Sunday, the county had 28 individuals in mandatory quarantine as well as five in precautionary quarantine. Four more people have recovered and eight tests are pending.
Chemung County now has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 70 tests still pending.
